Love Island has welcomed four new "bombshells" to the villa - and one of them is a dancer from Swindon.

Lacey Edwards made her debut on the ITV2 show last night (20 July) alongside Nathalia Campus, Reece Ford and Jamie Allen.

What does Love Island contestant Lacey Edwards do?

Lacey Edwards is a professional dancer and showgirl from Swindon.

The 25-year-old trained professionally at Wilkes Academy, but before that attended to Judith Hockaday School of Dance and Drama in Swindon.

She has spent the past few years working at The Royal Palace Kirrwiller, an international music hall, performing as a showgirl.

She said she decided to go into the show after one of her contracts ended in France, saying "I was like 'I am really ready to meet someone' and my friends were like 'why haven’t you applied for Love Island before? You’re literally perfect for it'.”

Speaking to ITV before heading into the villa, she revealed she is not afraid to step on people's toes.

She said: “Being a dancer, you always have to fight for the role, or fight for the job - and you have to believe in yourself, you need confidence,” she said.

“I am literally just going to bring all of that into the villa.

“I am bringing all my confidence, all my chat - and I might do the splits occasionally to get some attention.”

In an interview during last night’s episode, Lacey revealed her sights are set on Italian favourite Davide Sancli, fishmonger Luca Bish and returning contestant Adam Collard.

What is Love Island contestant Lacey Edward's Instagram page?

Lacey can be found on Instagram at @ layedwards. H er best friend Meg is running her Instagram page while she is in the villa.

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2.

