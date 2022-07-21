Teignmouth Lido will stay closed this summer after 'unforeseen' issues caused delays to major construction works at the site.

A decarbonisation scheme costing £800,000 was scheduled to be completed in time for the school holidays but the council has now announced the opening will have to be postponed.

Teignbridge District Council said that a combination of material supply issues and problems with the stability of the foundations have delayed the reopening.

Although the work is likely to finish in a few weeks, this would only leave a few days of the school holidays where the Lido could open, so operators have decided to keep it closed for the duration.

They say any reopening for such a short period of time would not be financially viable and would prove difficult to staff.

Teignbridge District Council’s executive member for leisure services, Cllr John Nutley, said: “We have spent upwards of £800k of government funding on this major project to help reduce the lido’s carbon footprint, cut running costs and make it financially and environmentally sustainable.

“Despite our best endeavours we've faced critical delays, long lead times and problems getting hold of materials and the combination of these issues has extended the project timescale.

“We know this will come as a huge disappointment to local people and visitors. We are sorry that the challenging construction and supply issues have delayed the project."