A double-decker bus crashed into a Somerset shop, causing one high street to close for the day.

Avon and Somerset Police officers called just before 11am today (21 June) to reports that the bus had collided with a building. When they got there, they found the vehicle partially embedded in a shopfront.

The force closed the High Street at its junctions with Victoria Buildings and Lambrook Street while work was carried out to assess the building was safe.

The High Street was closed throughout the day so the bus could be removed Credit: Emma Jane King

Ambulance crews assessed the bus driver, who was taken to hospital, and police said they were not aware of any other reported injuries.

The bus itself has now been recovered from the high street.

Emma Jane King owns Emajon, the shop that was hit by the bus. She said there has been damaged caused to the hanging baskets and the shop sign.

She said: "I'm just relieved it wasn't much worse. No one was hurt and the damage to our shop is largely cosmetic.

Damage was caused to the shop's front Credit: Emma Jane King

"We have been struggling for business at the top end of the high street and would like to pedestrianise it here with a rebrand, a new name and give people the incentive to come up here.

"Cars often speed up this bit from the zebra crossing up and it is very dangerous.

"We would like to see this bit of town shown some love and care so we can welcome people here with our own funky vibe."