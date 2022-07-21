Play Brightcove video

Watch Ellie Barker's report

A giant gorilla sculpture has been unveiled as part of the celebrations marking the closure of Bristol Zoo's Clifton site.

Bristol Zoo will close its Clifton site in September and move its operation to the Wild Place Project in South Gloucestershire.

As part of their final Big Summer Send Off programme, keepers have introduced the public to ‘Wilder’, a specially-commissioned gorilla sculpture, who is as wide as three king-size beds.

The sculpture - weighing more than four tonnes - has been made from 180 square metres of local yew, cedar, pine and oak, donated by Westonbirt Arboretum.

The sculpture has been made from 180 square metres of local yew, cedar, pine and oak.

Curator of Mammals at the zoo, Lynsey Bugg, said: "Gorillas are a critically endangered species we're still losing them in the wild and we want to turn that around.

"These guys are ambassadors for those wild cousins in Africa. So for us, it's about telling the story and getting people involved with how they can help with gorilla conservation."

Bristol Zoological Society’s 'Big Summer Send-Off' marks the final opening weeks of the zoo.

The final public open day will be on September 3, preceded by a series of events to celebrate the site's closure.