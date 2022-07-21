Gloucester Rugby star Ed Slater diagnosed with motor neurone disease aged 33

Gloucester Rugby player Ed Slater has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of 33.

He has retired from rugby union with immediate effect, the club revealed in a statement today (21 July).

He was diagnosed after six months of testing.

In a statement, the club said: "Gloucester Rugby is deeply pained to announce that Ed Slater has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

"Ed’s diagnosis was confirmed last week and as a result, with the support of his family, friends and Gloucester Rugby, he has made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect.

"Everyone at Gloucester Rugby - players, management and staff - are entirely committed to supporting Ed, his wife Jo and his three children in whatever way required. We know the same will be true of Gloucester and Leicester fans, and the wider rugby community."

The club has set up a JustGiving page in support of the Gloucester lock. It has already raised more than £1,000.

The club said: "The direction of these funds will be determined in due course, whether it be supporting Ed and his family directly and/or a selected MND charity.

Slater joined the Cherry and Whites in 2017, moving from Leicester Tigers where he had played for seven seasons.