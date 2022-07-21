A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following a crash in Congresbury, North Somerset.

It happened just after 9.10am on Sunday 10 July on the A370 at Rhodyate Hill, near to the Star pub.

Avon and Somerset Police say a man riding a black Honda motorcycle was involved in a collision with a black Volvo XC60 which was turning onto the road.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries - they are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any dashcam of that stretch of road.