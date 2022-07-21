A group of "nervous" young rabbits whose ears may have been damaged due to stress are looking for their forever homes.

The Cornwall branch of the RSPCA said the 21-week-old rabbit kits could be mistaken for guinea pigs because of their unusual ear shapes.

Their ears may be shaped like this because of infanticide, which happens when mums and kits are in the same enclosure. But stress and illness can also be a contributing factor.

A spokesperson from Cornwall's RSPA said: "We were recently asked by a member of the public for help with their rabbits.

"All six rabbits are 21 weeks old, very nervous and need to be neutered and vaccinated before they can find their forever homes."

"According to The Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund 'infanticide' behaviour is most commonly seen when mum and kits are kept in the same enclosure, but stress and illness can also be a contributing factor.

The RSPCA has asked rabbit owners to not breed the animals. Credit: RSPCA Cornwall

"We strongly discourage breeding rabbits (there are enough in rescues), but if an accident occurs, follow the link for advice."

Anyone looking to adopt a rabbit in Cornwall can find out more information here.