A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after more than a dozen sheep and lambs were killed at a farm in Dorset.

The incident happened in a field in Tollard Royal on Sunday 17 July, when 14 sheep and lambs died. Shortly after, Dorset Police launched an investigation.

Officers say they have now arrested a teenager from Verwood - he has been interviewed and released under investigation by Dorset Police Rural Crime Team.