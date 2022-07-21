A 13-year-old girl has been seriously injured after she was hit by a car on Marldon Road in Paignton.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the collision involved a Seat Leon and a pedestrian - it happened at around 4.50pm yesterday (Wednesday 20 July) by the junction with Pines Road.

The teenager was initially taken to Torbay District Hospital and subsequently transferred to Bristol Children’s Hospital. Her next of kin have been informed.

Both South West Ambulance Service and Devon and Cornwall Police attended the incident and the junction was closed for six hours while officers investigated the collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, particularly with dashcam, to come forward quoting log 0634 of 20th July 2022.