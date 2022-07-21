People are being warned to expect delays on the M4, M5 and M32 - as fuel protests are planned to coincide with the start of the school holidays.

The force is advising drivers to plan ahead as protesters are also due to target the A38 in Bristol.

It is the second time this month drivers have targeted the region's roads to protest about rising fuel prices.

Avon and Somerset Police say this set of slow-moving protests are due to start at 8.45am on Friday (22 July).

Where are fuel protests planned in the South West on Friday?

The first slow-moving protest will start on the M5 at Bridgwater, with lorries going northbound to the Almondsbury Interchange before joining the M4 until it joins the M32 and heading all the way to junction one for Bristol city centre.

The convoy is then expected to stop briefly before conducting the same route in the opposite direction - arriving back in Bridgwater in the early afternoon.

The second slow-moving protest will set off from Bridgwater at 8.45am but will head along the A38 to the Shell garage on Bristol Road. They are then expected to block the forecourt during the morning.

Watch previous go-slow protests on the M5

Play Brightcove video

Superintendent Tony Blatchford said: “Our protest liaison team has been engaging with the organiser so we can inform the public of the likely disruption and help to minimise it.

“Nevertheless, drivers can expect journey times will likely be longer than normal, especially on motorways, which often tend to be at their busiest at this time of year.

“We advise motorists consider any alternative travel plans available and ensure they are suitably prepared in case they are delayed.”