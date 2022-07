Police have issued an urgent to find a missing man last seen in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police say Martin was last spotted at 6am in Coleford near Frome on Wednesday (July 20).

The force has said the 56-year-old may be driving a silver Mazda and could be in the Frome area.

It said: "We are concerned for his welfare and want to find him asap.

"If seen please call 999 and quote log number 1020 20/7/2022."