The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as thunderstorms are set to hit parts of the South West.

Devon, Somerset and Dorset are all expected to see storms, lightning and slow-moving heavy showers tomorrow (22 July).

The Met Office has now put in place a yellow warning running from 10am to 10pm.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “While some areas will remain dry, slow-moving, heavy thunderstorms are likely to develop from mid to late-morning, likely peaking during the afternoon and early evening before decaying later.

“Where these occur, 20-25mm of rain is possible in less than an hour, and 40-50mm could fall in two or three hours.

“Hail and frequent lightning are potential additional hazards.”

Where are the storms forecast to hit?

The yellow weather warning covers parts of Devon, Somerset and Dorset

Credit: Met Office

What disruption are storms expected to cause?

The Met Office says sudden flooding and lightning strikes could lead to difficult driving conditions, delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There may also be some short-term loss of power to businesses and homes.

The storms come after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings across Wiltshire and Gloucestershire yesterday (July 20)