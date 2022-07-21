The iconic Red Arrows are set to fly over Wiltshire on the last day of the Farnborough International Airshow, which has returned for the first time in four years.

The airshow opened its gates on Monday (18 July) and the Red Arrows will fly tomorrow (Friday 22 July).

Farnborough is the last of the three UK airshows which have welcomed back the Black Eagles for the first time in 12 years along with the RAF Typhoon jets and a Battle of Britain Memorial Flypast.

The Black Eagles have been based at MoD Boscombe Down and have mesmerised people in Wiltshire during training exercises ahead of their flying displays.

Farnborough International Airshow, which usually takes place every two years, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, returning in 2022 with an audience of 'pioneers of tomorrow,' as named by organisers.

The RAF Red Arrows are set to fly over the county in a formation display, east of Bishopstone and southwest of Ramsbury, between 12.20pm and 12.22pm.

Here is the schedule for the flypast Metcheck on Friday 22 July. The timings and routes may change due to weather or other requirements.