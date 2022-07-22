A car was left wedged between two buildings after the driver knocked over railings and left the vehicle precariously balanced.

The red Kia was found by firefighters who were called to the scene in Ivybridge yesterday afternoon (July 21). The driver of the car was an 87-year-old woman who had been out for her birthday meal and parked on top of a wall. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called out to assist with the rescue of the vehicle. Photos show the firefighters looking puzzled by the position of the vehicle.

Fire crews from Ivybridge and the heavy rescue tender from Middlemoor attended the scene.

A number of pieces of winching equipment were used to assist with the rescue.

Simon Carey from the response group with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said on social media: "Interesting afternoon. The 87yr old driver who had been out for her birthday meal, had a little mishap.

"Crews from Ivybridge and the heavy rescue tender from Middlemoor attended. 2 acrow props, 2 tirfor winches and a powered winch brought the vehicle to safety."

Simon Carey added that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.