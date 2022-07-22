Moment firefighters in Exeter rescue dozens of salmon stuck near pub

Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the salmon were rescued by fire crews

Firefighters have been working to rescue dozens of salmon which were stuck in Exeter.

The fish were found trapped in a leat near the Mill on the Exe pub in the city.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service worked with the Environment Agency South West to catch the fish and winch them up from culvert to ground level.

The crews then safely released all the fish into the river.