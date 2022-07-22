A man is in hospital after suffering a serious head injury when he fell from a car at a petrol station in Bristol.

A police cordon was put in place at the Shell garage in Arnos Vale following the incident, which happened at around 11.15pm last night (21 July).

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), driving while unfit through drink/drugs and failing to provide a breath test.

Police were present at the Shell Garage, Arnos Vale

Avon and Somerset Police say they were called to the incident by South Western Ambulance Service after reports a 30-year-old man had fallen out of a car.

He was taken to hospital where he remains undergoing treatment for serious head injuries.

A cordon was put in place at the scene but was lifted late-morning.