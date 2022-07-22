A woman has been sexually assaulted close to the Sainsbury's supermarket in Stroud.

Gloucestershire Police have issued an appeal for information after the incident, which happened at around midday on the B4066 Dudbridge Road.

The offender is described as a white man of a slim build, wearing dark clothing

Officers would like to hear from anyone who walked or travelled along the stretch of road and may have information on what happened.

Police are also appealing to motorists who have relevant dashcam footage

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary, on 101 quoting incident 201 of 22

Alternatively, people can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.