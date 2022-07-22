A seal which was taken away by the RSPCA after concerns were raised for her welfare has finally been let back into the wild after months of rehabilitation.

Spearmint the seal was taken from her home near Plymouth after beach-goers "tried to sit on her" in April.

Before the rescue, she had become vulnerable to antisocial behaviour, physical harm and dog attacks after people had been hand-feeding her.

Spearmint being moved off the beach by volunteers Credit: BPM Media

Since then, she has been cared for by volunteers at the RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre in Taunton, who previously looked after her in 2020.

After months of rehabilitation, including treating her for an ear infection, Spearmint was released back into the wild today (22 July).

RSPCA West Hatch said: "Here's the post we've all been waiting for, Spearmint has been released.

Spearmint in recovery with her pool mate Credit: RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife

"Big thanks are due to everyone who cared for her before and after she came to us at West Hatch.

"This collective love and care has made all the difference but it is over to you now, Spearmint- good luck and happy swimming."