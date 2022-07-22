People are being warned to expect delays on motorways in the South West as fuel protests are planned to coincide with the beginning of the summer holidays.

Disruption is likely throughout the day, as fuel protests are planned on the M4, M5, M32 and the A38.

The go-slow protest will start during the morning rush hour and continue until the late-afternoon.

Where are fuel protests planned in the South West on Friday?

The first slow-moving protest will start on the M5 at Bridgwater, with lorries going northbound to the Almondsbury Interchange before joining the M4 until it joins the M32 and heading all the way to junction one for Bristol city centre.

The convoy is then expected to stop briefly before conducting the same route in the opposite direction - arriving back in Bridgwater in the early afternoon.

The second slow-moving protest will set off from Bridgwater at 8.45am but will head along the A38 to the Shell garage on Bristol Road in Gloucester. They are then expected to block the forecourt during the morning.

The latest updates for the M4, M5, M32 and A38

7am: The roads are all clear at the moment, with protests not set to officially begin until 8.45am.