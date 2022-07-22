Images have been released showing what it could look like inside Bristol Arena.

The 17,000-capacity venue is due to open in Filton in 2024, having been delayed by the pandemic.

It is being built at the Brabazon Hangars, which on the site of the old airfield.

Thenew images, released by developer YTL, show a 'runway bar' which covers the entire width of the arena and has capacity for 3,000 people alone. The two hangars on each side of the arena will then provide room for leisure, exhibitions and workspace.

In the east hangar, developers say there will be floor space for trade shows, exhibitions, conventions and other events.

The arena is set to host live music; sporting events and comedy shows

Meanwhile, YTL says the west hangar is where visitors will be able to "eat, work and play".

The seating bowl of the main arena will be inserted into the centre of the two hangars, which were once home to all 10 UK Concordes.

The main structure of the original hangars will remain, with the new parts of the venue designed to reflect the industrial heritage of the site, according to YTL.

The principal architect of the project, Steven Kennedy, said he aims to bring an "immersive experience" to Bristol with the design.

“We want the artists to be immersed in a sea of faces as they look out from the stage,” he said.

“This experience is predominantly thanks to the lower tier design, which minimises intrusions and gaps within the seating bowl to promote an intense atmosphere and add to the crowd's energy - intensifying the experience for both the artists and the fans.

Credit: YTL

YTL says it hopes to prioritise inclusivity and accessibility with the arena's design so it can create lasting memories for all attendees.

Mr Kennedy said: “It’s imperative that people with accessibility requirements can access all areas and ticket types within the bowl and in all capacity reduction modes.

"This level of provision is remarkable, and we believe this would place the YTL arena at the forefront of accessible entertainment and sporting venues in the UK and worldwide.”