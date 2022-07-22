A woman in her 90s is in critical condition in hospital after a crash involving a pedestrian and a Royal Mail van on the outskirts of Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the crash, which happened in Birdwood, Hanham, in South Gloucestershire on Friday 15 July.

The force has today (22 July) issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The driver remained at the scene with the woman until emergency services arrived.

Anyone who is able to help should call the police on 101 and quote reference number 5222168573.

Alternatively, an online appeal form can be completed.