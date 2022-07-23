A man who failed to appear in court after being charged with possessing an offensive weapon is wanted by police.

Edward Gordon, who also goes by Liam, is now being searched for by Avon and Somerset Police, who have asked members of the public to be vigilant.

The force says anyone who sees the 37-year-old should not approach him, but is being urged to call 999.

Gordon, of no fixed address, is described as 5ft 9ins tall, with a tattoo on his right arm.

He is known to frequently visit Bristol and also has links to Middlesex.

If anyone knows where Gordon is, they should ring the force on 999 and quote reference 5222169476.