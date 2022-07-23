Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report from Exmoor

The Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset has completed an epic 70 miles trek around the county to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Annie Maw, who represents the Queen in Somerset, has been working her way across the county for a challenge broken down into seven 10-mile sections, stretching from Clevedon to Exmoor.

Her final 'Jubilee Jaunt' took place today (Saturday 23 July) from near Exford on Exmoor with Mrs Maw once again using a motorised buggy to travel the distance.

Mrs Maw broke her back in a horse riding accident 20 years ago, resulting in paraplegia. However, she hasn’t let life in a wheelchair get in the way of commemorating Her Majesty’s reign.

As with all legs of the Jubilee Jaunt, Mrs Maw was accompanied by young people taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

Annie Maw has been the Queen's representative in Somerset since 2015

Mrs Maw said: “It has been a real honour and a joy to have had a chance to share this adventure with Duke of Edinburgh Award students as this was a scheme which was so close to the heart of Her Majesty’s dear late husband."

Deputy Lieutenant Chris Davies, who has organised the adventure, said the Jubilee Jaunt was an ideal way to show what the monarchy means to the people of Somerset.

Mr Davies said: “Annie has seen so much of our county with this jaunt and met so many lovely people along the way.

"For logistical reasons it hasn’t been possible to take other members of the public along the route – but to have seen so many people cheering her on her way has been heart warming.”