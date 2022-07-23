Heavy traffic on M5 as summer getaway 'in full swing' - live updates

Heavy traffic due to the start of the school holidays is causing delays on motorways and roads across the region.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said; “The Summer Getaway is now in full swing and the major holiday routes are starting to fill.

“Drivers can help themselves and each other by carrying out vehicle safety checks before setting off, by carrying plenty of water and snacks."

The M5 southbound from Bristol is the most affected route as holidaymakers head to Devon and Cornwall.

There are currently delays on the M5 between Portishead (J19) and Clevedon (J20), as well as near Taunton (J24).

The A37 north of Shepton Mallet has reopened in both directions after an accident but there are still delays.

In Cheltenham there are reports of an accident causing lengthy delays on A4109 Tewkesbury Road near the fire station.

