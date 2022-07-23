Police are appealing for help after a man was chased by multiple people with weapons and then assaulted in Gloucester.

Officers were called following reports that the victim was approached and then pursued down London Road by several men with weapons on Friday 20 May.

He was then assaulted outside Gloucester Grill Takeaway at around 11.35am, leaving him with a head wound that required medical treatment.

Detectives have now released an image from a CCTV camera, showing three men who they would like to speak to and are looking for help in identifying them.

Police would like to speak to these three individuals after a man was chased by armed men and assaulted Credit: Gloucestershire Police

They are asking for anyone who recognised those pictured or know anything about the assault to get in touch via their online form, and quoting incident 155 of 20 May.

Alternatively, anyone who has any information can pass it to the police anonymously through independent charity CrimeStoppers, by calling on 0800 555 111.