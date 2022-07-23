Sexual assault sees part of Cheltenham town centre cordoned off by police

A sexual assault in Cheltenham has led to parts of the city centre being cordoned off to the public.

Officers were called to St Margaret's Road at around 5:15am on Saturday morning (23 July), following a report of a sexual assault.

Police have since erected a cordon and are carrying out an investigation.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Police were called at 5.15am this morning (Saturday 23 July) with a report of a sexual assault on St Margaret’s Road in Cheltenham.

Scene guards have been put in place in the area and officers are continuing their investigations."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the force on it's website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 82 of 23 July.