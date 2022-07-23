Play Brightcove video

Clevedon Marine Lake has become the UK's first wheelchair-accessible tidal pool.

The lake now has a wheelchair hoist and disability-friendly changing rooms available to the public.

The project designer and manager, Hilary Jenkins-Sprangler, said she is 'delighted' the work is now complete.

The project was possible thanks to a £60,000 grant from North Somerset Council's Great Lakes project.

Marlens charity, which maintains the lake in Clevedon, matched half of that funding and added £30,000 to the pot.

But out of the £90,000, only around £15,000 was actually needed to upgrade the site. The rest will be distributed amongst other projects.

Clevedon Marine Lake is run by the community and maintained by Marlens charity. Credit: Damon Webb

Hilary Jenkins-Sprangler said: "It has been an incredible community effort. We have been able to do a lot of sheer volunteer power and the support of local businesses. We actually did it under budget, which almost never happens.

"My goal was to make the lake fully wheelchair accessible which we've done - so that I'm very proud of."

Previously, people with disabilities had to be taken to changing places at the nearby Tesco before being rolled into the water.

Now, the facilities are just a stone's throw away from the lake and the new hoists.

Donna Littleton has been coming to the lake for five years with friends and family but has never been able to go in.

She said it is going to make a vast difference to her summer.

"I won't be a watcher anymore," she said. "I'll be able to participate.

"I will be able to join in with the family, jump in with a kayak or paddle-board. And just swim and have fun. It's going to make an amazing difference."

Donna is very excited to finally be able to swim in the water. Credit: West Country

Hilary also said that the group is going to create a booking system for families and guests to reserve a time to use the equipment, but may need some help.

She said: "If anybody has any ideas or knowledge on the best way to launch some kind of booking system for the facilities, please contact info@clevedonmarinelake.co.uk."

In total, North Somerset Council has allocated £700,000 to various projects, including upgrading Portishead Lake Grounds and the Marine Lake in Weston-super-Mare.

In Clevedon, it has distributed £149,000 between five community groups to improve the town. As well as Clevedon Marine Lake, funding has gone to:

Clevedon Pilot Gig Club: £20,000 to construct a storage building to house their two wooden heritage gigs and associated equipment, and to give the club a longterm base and identity in Clevedon. Planning permission has been granted and the project is due to complete by the end of the year.

Friends of Clevedon Slipway Group: £20,000 to help deliver civil construction works to restore and protect Clevedon slipway. Initial surveys have taken place and a project plan is currently being drawn up.

Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust: £14,000 to create an all-weather community space at the seaward end of the Grade I-listed Clevedon Pier. New flooring is expected to be installed by the end of this month. The whole project is due to be completed by the end of the summer.

Clevedon Skate Project: The council is working in partnership with Clevedon Town Council to install a shipping container on Salthouse Fields for storage and to be used as a base for outreach projects. Clevedon Skate Project was awarded £35,000 for this work. A feasibility survey of the ground conditions is due to take place in June.

A booking system will be put in place for people to reserve a time to use the equipment. Credit: Hilary Jenkins-Spangler

Councillor Mike Solomon, the council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: “Despite the challenges of working within a marine environment, I’m delighted to see work on these projects progressing well.

"I’d like to thank the community groups and volunteers for their hard work and the valuable role they play. I’d also like to thank North Somerset Council Officers for their contribution in working alongside the groups, committee and volunteers to support these improvements.”

Local ward member Councillor Geoff Richardson said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to find the money to help all these deserving groups improve the facilities they can offer to the people of Clevedon and beyond.”