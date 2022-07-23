Two men have been arrested following a stabbing in Plymouth that left a pair needing hospital treatment.

Police officers, including armed units, were called to reports of the incident on Albert Road in Plymouth at around 7:30pm on Friday (22 July).

One man was found to have a suspected stab wound to their leg, while another had a head injury that needed treatment.

Police officers, including armed units, were called to the stabbing in Plymouth Credit: BPM Media

Both men were taken to hospital, though their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they arrested two men in their twenties on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and that they remain in police custody.

The force believes that everyone allegedly involved knew each other.

The forces says residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue Credit: BPM Media

A cordon remains in police at the scene of the stabbing and local people are likely to see increased police activity in the area on Saturday as enquiries are carried out.

Police say anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should get in touch via their website or by calling 101 and quoting log 913 of 22 July 2022.