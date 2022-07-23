A 23 year-old man has died in a car accident in Dunkeswell overnight.

Police were called to a crash involving a blue Volkswagon Golf on a road near Blackdown Hills Cross Country at 12:30am on Saturday (23 July).

A man from Honiton travelling in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other men in the vehicle were taken to hospital to be checked over.

The road was closed for eight hours while officers carried out a specialist investigation of the scene.

A man in his 20s, also from the Honiton area, was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them. They would particularly like to hear from anyone who has relevant dashcam footage of the incident or of the car travelling in the area before the collision.