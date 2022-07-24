Bill Bailey has raised more than £45,000 before even beginning a 100-mile charity walk in memory of Sean Lock.

The comedian is set to walk from Devon to Cornwall in August to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support, which cared for Sean Lock before he died of cancer last year aged 58.

As he takes on a large chunk of the South West Coastal Path, Bill will be joined by members of Sean's family as well as his friends.

He has already raised more than £45,000 through his JustGiving page.

On the page Bill Bailey wrote: "This August, it will be one year since we lost the brilliant comedian, and my dear friend Sean Lock to cancer.

"I will be taking on a 100-mile walk along a section of the South West Coast Path to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support who provided such wonderful support for Sean and his family.

"On the 7-day walk from Bude in Cornwall to Combe Martin in Devon, one of our favourite routes, I will be joined by Sean’s family and friends.

"The walk will be a chance to get together and celebrate his life while doing something he loved so much.

"Every penny donated will help Macmillan to provide emotional, physical and financial support for people living with cancer in the UK."