A driver has died following a crash between a car and a lorry on an A-road in Somerset.

Police confirmed a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and a car collided on the A38 Turnpike Road at Biddisham j ust after 11.30pm on Saturday (July 23).

The driver of the car died at the scene of the crash. A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said the force is "prioritising efforts to identify and locate his next of kin".

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any footage that may help to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 5222176001.