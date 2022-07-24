Fundraiser set up for Bristol special needs school after vandalism

A fundraiser has been set up and almost £4,000 raised for a special needs school in Bristol that was damaged by vandals.

New Fosseway School in Hartcliffe was broken into sometime between 7pm on Friday (15 July) and around 5am on Monday (18 July).

The vandals caused considerable damage to the school's furniture, and police say that paint was thrown, while local people say children's artwork was also torn from the walls.

But now a fundraiser has been set up by Tracey Powell, a mother whose daughter attends the school and lives locally.

More than 150 people have donated money on the site, with more than £3,800 raised.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Tracey said: "As a result of the break-in, the children weren't allowed into school. My daughter is one of those children, and many other children attend with different special needs.

"I'm hoping to raise enough money so the school can get more equipment. Whatever is left over, the school can do something very special for themselves and the children after going through what caused a lot of disruption to the routines of many."

New Fosseway School is located at the Bridge Learning Campus on Teyfant Road in Hartcliffe and supports children and young people between the ages of four and 19 who identify as having Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Following the break in, a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "CCTV enquiries are underway to try to identify the person, or persons, responsible.

"Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222170301.”