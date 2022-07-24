A man has been arrested following what police describe as a "serious" sexual assault in the Dudbridge area of Stroud.

Police received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted on the B4066 Dudbridge Road at around midday on Friday (22 July).

Officers say the attack took place near to the tunnel along the cycle path opposite Sainsbury's and that the victim was found in a "distressed state" by a member of the public.

A 41-year-old man from Stroud was arrested on suspicion of rape on Saturday, but has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Several people said a man was seen acting suspiciously in the area and detectives have since renewed their appeal for anyone else who saw him.

He is described as being a white, tall, of a slim build and with a large nose. He was wearing a dark hooded top and dark trousers.

Detective Sergeant Faye Satchwell-Bennett from the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit said: "Please can I plead to the community to cast their minds back and recall seeing anyone matching the above description, particularly in and around the area in the few hours prior to the attack.

"Despite the arrest we are keen to gather more information and our investigation team continue to work on other lines of enquiry, including forensic enquires."

Anyone who saw anything suspicious and has not yet been in contact with the police is being urged to contact Gloucestershire Police through their website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 201.

Information can also be passed to the police anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.