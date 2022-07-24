Martin Clunes was photographed filming in Port Isaac for the final time on Friday as he finished the last few scenes of the ITV drama Doc Martin.

At the end of the day the full cast posed for photos under a banner saying 'Goodbye and Good luck'.

Holidaymaker Chris Haig, who took the photos, said this was the last time the crew were filming in Port Isaac. However, more scenes are due to be filmed elsewhere in the coming weeks.

Chris said: "I think it was quite an emotional week for many long time cast and crew members, as well as for many fans ago were allowed to get so close during the filming in the heart of the village of Port Isaac."

Credit: Chris Haig

The drama is set in the fictional seaside village of Portwenn and has been filmed in Cornwall since 2004.

Martin Clunes has previously said it is “the right time” to hang up his stethoscope after almost two decades of playing Dr Martin Ellingham, the grumpy but well-loved GP.

Clunes, 60, said: “I have loved going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin over the last 18 years, and I have looked forward to returning to this beautiful county this year for the tenth and final series.

“The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making the series.

“We have some great storylines for the new series, and for the Christmas special, which I hope Doc Martin fans will love.

“I shall miss Cornwall, and all the lovely people we have worked with. But it is the right time to say farewell to the Doc, and Portwenn.”

The eight-episode season is due to be shown on ITV later this year, alongside a Christmas special.

ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill, added: “If this really has to be the final series of Doc Martin, we thought we’d also commission a Christmas special.

“It’ll be sad to see the series come to an end after entertaining audiences on ITV for the last 18 years, but we’ll make sure the finale is memorable and befitting such a success story.”