A village pub in Gloucestershire that is owned entirely by the people who live close to it is thriving 10 years after it was saved from closure.

The Fleece at Hillesley, near Wotton-under-Edge, has been welcoming villagers into its walls for a pint since the 17th century.

In 2012, when it was under the threat of closure, people in the village rallied round to buy shares in the pub to keep it afloat.

Now a decade later, the pub is thriving - having even welcomed Prince Charles in for a pint in 2018.

In that same year, it was also named the best pub in the South West by CAMRA.

Lance Doughty owns shares in the pub and was part of the campaign to save it

"We have more than 100 shareholders," Lance Doughty, who himself owns shares in the pub, said.

"The most thrilling moment of the whole thing for me was when we went from the pledges when people said 'we're going to buy a share' to collecting the money, and every single person put their money in.

"We knew that we were on to something then. We knew the village was right behind us - so that was fantastic."

Landlords Mykel and Rebecca Cameron now rent the pub from the community company.

"The pub is the hub of the community," Rebecca said.

"There's lots of events, there's lots of groups that like to use the pub."