Traffic has been building on the A39 after a tractor lost its load of cauliflowers at the busy Treluswell roundabout.

The incident happened around 10.20am this morning (25 July) and is affecting the southbound carriageway, with queues building in the area.

Devon and Cornwall Police say no one has been injured and that a trailer had become unhitched from a tractor. The vehicle then shed its load of boxes and crates of cauliflower plants.

Officers say one lane is closed at the roundabout and the incident is still ongoing.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix said: "Queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on A39 Southbound at A393 (Treluswell Roundabout)."

More updates to follow.