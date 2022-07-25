A man has died and two others have been injured after a crash on the A390 near to West Taphouse, Liskeard.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 11pm on Saturday (23 July) following reports of a collision involving two cars.

Officers say a silver Ford Fiesta travelling towards East Taphouse and a red Peugeot 107 travelling towards Lostwithiel were both involved in the crash.

Despite efforts to save him, one of the drivers died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A female passenger remains in a critical condition at Derriford Hospital. The female driver of the Peugeot was also taken to Derriford Hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Police are appealing for more information and any available dashcam footage following an investigation at the scene of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1040 of 23 July 2022.