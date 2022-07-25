More than 300 suspected cannabis plants have been seized from a house in Weston-Super-Mare.

Avon and Somerset Police carried out the search at an address in Longridge Way on Thursday 21 July. It followed reports from the community of potential illegal activity.

There were approximately 360 plants found during the search, with an estimated street value of £180,000.

Inspector Graeme Hall said: “The calls from members of the public explaining what has been happening at that address have been invaluable to us.

“They have allowed us to build up a picture of what has been going on behind closed doors so we have been able to execute this warrant successfully and ensure these drugs did not find their way onto Weston’s streets."

Police say enquiries into this incident are ongoing.