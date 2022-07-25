A man in his 20s has died after a crash involving three cars in Dorchester, Dorset.

Officers from Dorset Police are investigating the collision which happened yesterday evening (Sunday 24 July) at around 6.50pm.

The crash involved a silver Volkswagen Polo, a white BMW and a red Ford Fusion.

It happened on the B3147 between the Weirs roundabout and the junction with Westleaze.

One of the drivers, a man from Southampton, died at the scene. His family has been informed.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were taken to Dorset County Hospital and the road has been closed for the investigation to take place.

Police Constable Tracey Downer said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died at this very difficult time.

“We are carrying out an investigation to establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would urge any witnesses to please get in touch.

“I would also like to hear from anyone with any dashcam footage that might assist our enquiries.

“Finally, I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while the road closures are in place. These are absolutely necessary to allow us to carry out a thorough examination of the scene.”