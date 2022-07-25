A man has been arrested following a serious assault in Swindon town centre which left another man with serious injuries.

Police were called to The Parade at around 3pm yesterday (24 July) where they found the victim with a serious neck injury.

He has been taken to hospital and his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A 30-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Rachel Hardy, from Swindon CID, said: “I know this incident will have caused concern amongst the local community, particularly given that it occurred during a busy Sunday afternoon in the town centre.

"I am pleased to report that we have made a swift arrest and have a suspect in custody.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not yet spoken to police, to please make contact.”