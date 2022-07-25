Police are investigating after a picture of a half-naked man in police equipment began circulating online.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the photograph is being used as a profile on a dating app.

They are now working to establish if the person in the image is a serving police officer.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are aware of an image currently circulating on social media that appears to show a partially-clothed male in police equipment, that is being used as a profile on a dating app.

"We are working with the force professional standards department and enquiries continue to establish if this individual is a serving police officer."