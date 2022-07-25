Four teenagers have been arrested after reports a 14-year-old boy was assaulted in Sherborne.

The boy was taken to hospital with a broken jaw and chipped tooth as well as cuts and bruises following the incident in Pageant Gardens, Station Road, at around 5.30pm on Friday 15 July.

Two 13-year-old boys from Sherborne and two boys from Yeovil, also aged 13, were arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm.

They have all been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Detective Constable Charlie Soutine, from Dorset Police, said: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries into this incident and I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to two members of the public who reportedly intervened as they may have important information to assist my investigation.”