The best pictures of last night's beautiful sunset in the South West

People living in the South West were treated to a beautiful, fiery sky last night.

The sunset on Sunday evening (24 July) lit up the skies of Somerset and Devon in beautiful red, orange, yellow and even purple hues.

What caused the sunset to be so red?

The cloud needs to be at just the right height at the time of the sunset to create the bright and beautiful red hues we love to see so much, according to ITV News West Country weather presenter Charlie Powell.

He said in the evening it is mostly the red part of visible light left, as it's passing through a greater distance of atmosphere, and most of it is being scattered - leaving the orange and red parts of the spectrum.

Here are some of our favourite shots from last night's sunset...

People in Ide, Devon, were treated to beautiful purple, red and orange skies Credit: Mark Thomas

These beautiful colours were seen in Taunton, Somerset, on Sunday night Credit: Craig Stone

Sunday night's sunset captured on camera from Tiverton in Devon Credit: Keith Hampton

This colourful shot was taken in Crediton, Devon Credit: Debbie Hayward

This stunning shot was captured at Wedmore Vale, in Bristol. Credit: Linda Lilly Pink

This stunning shot was taken in Exeter Credit: Tom Morgan