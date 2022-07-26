There will be no shuttle buses to Bristol International Balloon Fiesta this year due to a shortage of drivers.

The fiesta is set to return to Ashton Court, on the edge of Bristol, from August 11-14 this year.

People will be treated to mass ascents, be able to see tethered balloons, two magical nightglows and plenty of other entertainment in the Balloon Fiesta Arena throughout the weekend.

In previous years, the fiesta's organisers have put on a shuttle bus service to get people to and from the site - but a lack of staff means they are unable to run it this year.

Instead, people are being encouraged to cycle to the site, catch a local bus service or walk to the event.

Car parking tickets will also be available at the current pricing tier, which starts at £16, until July 31 from Bristol Balloon Fiesta's website.

Fiesta operations director Ben Hardy said: “We have worked hard over the last few months to look for alternatives to the fiesta’s shuttle bus service but all viable options have been exhausted.

Hot air balloons will be a regular sight in the coming weeks as the fiesta draws near Credit: PA

"Having tried to find a workable solution in partnership with all the main operators in the area, the lack of bus drivers means that we are unable to provide this travel option.

“We realise this will be difficult news for many who rely on the service, and we are therefore extending the current lower tier pricing for fiesta parking until July 31 to enable those who would like to use a car instead to do so at the cheaper rate.”