More than 20 fire crews are at the scene of a "significant" blaze in Wiltshire.

The blaze broke out in a storage and office building in Jagdalik Road, Tidworth, earlier today (Tuesday 26 July).

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said they are dealing with "a significant fire" with more 20 fire appliances on scene.

They told ITV News West Country they were called at 9.45am, adding : "The incident involved a fire within a stable block, used as offices and storage.

"Firefighters found the roof of the property to be well alight on arrival – good progress was made by breathing apparatus-wearers using main jets, hose reel jets and the aerial ladder platforms."