A ride has been closed at a theme park in Cornwall following an "incident" today (26 July).

Flambards Theme Park, in Helston, has closed its Space Race undercover ride following the incident shortly before midday.

A spokesperson for the theme park told ITV News West Country: “At 11.45am there was an incident at Flambards Theme Park in one of the carriages on the Space Race undercover ride.

"The Space Race ride will remain closed as a precautionary measure until a full investigation has taken place.”