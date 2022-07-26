A key route through Bristol city centre is set to be closed for 10 weeks.

Redcliffe Bascule Bridge, near St Mary Redcliffe Church, will close to all traffic and pedestrians on Monday 1 August for around 10 weeks.

Once it reopens, some lane closures and temporary traffic lights for further work to be carried out. The entire £2.85million project is set to be completed at the start of 2023.

During the closure, traffic will be diverted via Bristol Bridge - with anyone following the diversion route exempt from fines for using the bus gate.

Why is Redcliffe Bascule Bridge in Bristol closing?

Redcliffe Bascule Bridge needs to undergo structural, mechanical and electrical repairs so it can open fully to allow larger boats to pass through.

The work will also protect the structural integrity of the bridge to reduce the need for future repairs.

The work was initially started in January 2021, but the contractor went into administration causing the work to stop. Bristol City Council is now working with a new contractor to get the work done.

What diversion will be in place?

While the work on Redcliffe Bascule Bridge takes place, traffic will be diverted across Bristol Bridge.

All traffic following the official diversion across Bristol Bridge will not incur any fines.