A police officer has appeared in court accused of a string of offences against three women including sexual assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment.

Devon and Cornwall Police Constable Matthew Tregale is accused of nine offences against three women spanning an 18-year period.

The 33-year-old of Kingsteignton, in Newton Abbot, appeared at Plymouth Magistrates' Court today (26 July).

He is facing four counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of attempted rape against one woman between 2005 and 2010.

He is further accused of two counts of false imprisonment and one of harassment with the threat of violence against the same woman.

Tregale is charged with controlling and coercive behaviour of a second woman between 2015 and July 2020, and against a third in 2021.

The 33-year-old has never been arrested, and was instead charged via postal requisition. Credit: Liz Cook

The court heard that Tregale has never been arrested, and was instead charged via postal requisition.

He was first interviewed in May 2020, the court heard, and was placed on restricted duties but was not suspended from Devon and Cornwall Police until he was charged.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram remarked he was “surprised” the case had been dealt with via postal requisition given the nature of the alleged offences.

Judge Ikram, who heard the case from Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London via video link, remanded Tregale into custody until 2pm when he will hear representations about bail and set a date for the next hearing.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement on July 22 that Tregale has now been suspended from duty.

“The charges relate to incidents which occurred whilst the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021,” the force said.

Tregale has now been remanded in custody by the Deputy Chief Magistrate and will next appear before a judge at Exeter Crown Court on August 25 for a hearing.