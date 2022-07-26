Police have upped patrols on the South West Coast Path after reports of a "disturbing" sexual assault began circulating online.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after reports of an incident on the path near Brixham at the weekend.

They say no offence has been reported to them, but information about it has circulated on social media.

The force are now urging the victim, or anyone who knows them, to get in touch with them.

South Devon Sector Inspector Andrea Kingdon said an anonymous post online says a serious assault happened on the morning of Sunday 24 July.

She added: “The content of this post is incredibly disturbing and we have launched an investigation into this matter."

It is claimed that an attack took place on the path between Berry Head and Sharkham Point, in Brixham.

“There have been comments on this post claiming that this matter isn’t a one-off," Insp Kingdon added.

"I wish to reassure our public that we are taking this matter seriously and will be increasing patrols in the area, but at this time no reports have been made to us, and therefore no victim identified.

“It is vital that if you have been a victim, or you know a person who has been attacked, that you reach out to the police and report this; we will believe you and will support you.

"If you are the victim being referred to in the social media posts, please contact the police on 999 so we can support you."

Police would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information that can assist with our enquiries. Please contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk and quote log 172 of 26 July.