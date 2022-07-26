People are being urged to keep their dogs under control to protect wildlife in a Bristol park.

Work to improve the pond at St George Park has been ongoing since November last year but is now nearing completion.

Bristol City Council has carried out work to repair the wall around the lake, extend the island in the middle of it for wildlife and create an amphitheatre on the outside of it.

The £400,000 project was due to last six months but was delayed due to poor weather.

Now the council has announced the lake will reopen later this week - but dog walkers are being urged to take extra care in the area.

A Bristol City Council spokesperson said: "The lake area continues to undergo improvement works and is due to open later this week.

"For your safety and the security and wellbeing of the wildlife and nesting wildfowl on the island, entry to the lake and island is not permitted.

"It will take some time to refill the lake with water following the reopening so please help us protect the wildlife of the lake by ensuring your dogs do not enter the lake itself."